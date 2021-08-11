15,764 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 3.85.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

