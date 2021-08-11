180,000 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 141,706 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SunOpta by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after buying an additional 12,633,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 742,575 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,182.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 25,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $323,553.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 483,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.