-$2.32 EPS Expected for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie posted earnings per share of ($3.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioVie.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIVI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BIVI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,996. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioVie has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

