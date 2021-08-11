$230.58 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post $230.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $222.70 million. 2U posted sales of $201.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 17,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62. 2U has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.97.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

