23,175 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Exelixis by 388.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,411. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

