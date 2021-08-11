$258.07 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report sales of $258.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.50 million and the highest is $259.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

XM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 588,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

