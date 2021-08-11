$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of FE opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.