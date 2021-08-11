3,155 Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,403,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $31,349,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,848,000 after acquiring an additional 97,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $73.96 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.