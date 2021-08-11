3D Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 38,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,368% compared to the typical volume of 2,636 put options.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

