41,874 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBH opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.