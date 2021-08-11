4,285 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.07. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

