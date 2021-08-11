$434.53 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $434.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $425.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.19 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $4,737,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

