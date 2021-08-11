44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,055 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,846.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.80.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,450 shares of company stock worth $38,134,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $671.47. 1,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

