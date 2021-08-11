44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

