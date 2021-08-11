44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 0.8% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

