44 Wealth Management LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 273,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,977. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

