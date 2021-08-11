44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.97. 256,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,143. The stock has a market cap of $423.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

