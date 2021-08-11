46,213 Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 46,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

