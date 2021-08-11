46,453 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TLK stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

