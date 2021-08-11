4,658 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $253.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.