5,000 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $753,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $661,653.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AMRK opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $558.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.42.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.