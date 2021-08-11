5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$2.74 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The stock has a market cap of C$223.42 million and a PE ratio of 63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.85.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,052,670. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,675. Insiders acquired a total of 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 over the last quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

