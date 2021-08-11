6,000 Shares in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 72.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

