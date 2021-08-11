69,794 Shares in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $132.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

