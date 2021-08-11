$7.45 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to report sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $7.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 228,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,533. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -6.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,144,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.