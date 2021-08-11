715 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.