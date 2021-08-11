7,197 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 498.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.00. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

