8,148 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

