8,149 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,149 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,627,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,589,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after buying an additional 2,391,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. 16,861,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,443,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.