$820,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce $820,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480,000.00 and the highest is $1.26 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,526. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $358.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

