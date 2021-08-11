$820,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce $820,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480,000.00 and the highest is $1.26 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,526. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $358.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
