94,313 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. 7,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

