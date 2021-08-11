A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.