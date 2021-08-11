Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

