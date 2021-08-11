AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.75. 389,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,927. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

