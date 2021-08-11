Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 355 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABDN. HSBC increased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 291.40 ($3.81) on Wednesday. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

