Acadia Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,366 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,418% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

