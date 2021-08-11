ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

