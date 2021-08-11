Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

ACD stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.82. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.82. Accord Financial has a 1-year low of C$5.11 and a 1-year high of C$9.20.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.42 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

