Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACER traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

