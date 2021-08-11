Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

ACHL opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,229,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,424,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.