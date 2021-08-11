Actinium Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $1.01 million and $18,072.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,595,050 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

