Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan Purchases 3,950 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,379,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

