Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $25.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.65 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $123.96 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,838. The company has a market cap of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

