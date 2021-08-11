ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

