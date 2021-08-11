ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
Shares of ADCT stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
