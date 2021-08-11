Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 1,153 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after buying an additional 994,620 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,958. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

