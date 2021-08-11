Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 349,975 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 349,975 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 2.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $43,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Shares of CP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. 118,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

