Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 5,236 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 308,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. 5,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

