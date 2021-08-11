Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

