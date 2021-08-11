Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

