Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Head-To-Head Survey

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Adecoagro alerts:

54.2% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Adecoagro has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 8.90% 15.35% 5.91% AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adecoagro and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 0 1 0 0 2.00 AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.87%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Adecoagro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adecoagro and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $817.76 million 1.44 $410,000.00 $1.12 9.00 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

Adecoagro beats AppHarvest on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products. The Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy segment consists of cultivated sugarcane which is processed and transformed into ethanol, sugar, and electricity and marketed. The Land Transformation segment includes identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland businesses and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. The company was founded by Alan Leland Boyce, Ezequiel Garbers, Mariano Bosch, and Walter Marcelo Sanchez in September 2002 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.